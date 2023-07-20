Powerball jackpot over $1 billion dollars for Wednesday drawing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Powerball numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were, 7-13-10-24-11 and 24 was the Poweball number.

The jackpot for the drawing was an estimated $1 billion dollars.

The lump-sum cash payment was $517 million.

This is the 7th time in that a lottery jackpot has reached at least $1 billion.

The largest Powerball prize was $2 billion, which was won by a California man in November.

