Powerball jackpot over $1 billion dollars for Wednesday drawing

By Brian Koster
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Powerball numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were, 7-13-10-24-11 and 24 was the Poweball number.

The jackpot for the drawing was an estimated $1 billion dollars.

The lump-sum cash payment was $517 million.

This is the 7th time in that a lottery jackpot has reached at least $1 billion.

The largest Powerball prize was $2 billion, which was won by a California man in November.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

