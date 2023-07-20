Skip to content
2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
News
Live
First Alert Weather
Closings
To Catch a Killer
Sports
Seen On TV
Telemundo CLE
Podcasts
Home
Watch Live
Seen On
Contests
Deals
Submit Photos & Video
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
News
19 Troubleshooters
Derailed: East Palestine
19 News Investigative Unit
19 Solutions Team
Scam Squad
Crime
The Next 400
National
Video
Download Streaming Apps
Live Newscasts
Latest News Videos
Today in 10
19 News This Morning
19 News Now
Podcasts
Dark Side of the Land
First Alert Weather
Radar
Closings
Download Weather App
19 First Alert Safety Guide
First Alert Science School
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Cleveland Browns
Friday Football Frenzy
Operation Orange
Tailgate 19
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Guardians
Ohio State
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Health
Vaccine
Health Updates
Go Red
Breast Cancer
Spot The Signs Opioid Crisis
Food
Cleveland Cooks
Taste Buds
Community
Share Your Holidays
CW 43 Focus
Submit Photos & Video
Cleveland Now
Sponsor Spotlight
Programming Schedule
Cribbs in the CLE
CW43 Cleveland
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Internships
Careers
InvestigateTV
Gray DC Bureau
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Latest Newscasts
PowerNation
Press Releases
Request an Emcee
Fill out the form below!
Fill out the form below to request a 19 News emcee!
(WOIO)
By
19 News Digital Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT
|
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Latest News
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s expansion project approved by Cleveland Planning Commission
Former Browns RB Kareem Hunt visits Cleveland calzone shop
Dog-friendly restaurant in The Flats closes this summer ‘for reasons beyond our control’
‘Blighted’ University Heights shopping center files bankruptcy in ‘positive’ move