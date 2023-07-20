2 Strong 4 Bullies
Traffic improvement survey underway after deadly Cleveland hit-and-run

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland installed a new traffic recorder near the intersection where police say a woman was killed in a hit-and-run two weeks ago.

According to police, Lashanda Hood, 41, was walking near the corner of East 55th and Magnet Avenue around 12:17 a.m. on July 5th when she was struck.

“It needs to be safer for pedestrians in that area, because the vehicles are not slowing down,” said Hood’s family member Telika Kidd.

Kidd visited the city’s Division of Traffic Engineering last week and filed paperwork looking to make the intersection qualify for traffic-calming solutions. The new traffic recorder will collect driver data over the following weeks before traffic engineers decide on the best course of action.

Kidd shared with 19 News her vision for a safer street: “I would like to see a speed bump, a traffic light, and a traffic cop.”

19 News reached out to the Division of Traffic Engineering to get more context on the traffic safety process but has yet to receive a response.

“Residents have mentioned and reached out to my office regarding this area, in lieu of this incident that just happened of the hit and run and have asked what can we do as a city,” said Ward 5 Councilman Richard Starr. “There’s always pedestrians in close proximity using that intersection, but also there’s a lot of people who are speeding.”

As the city continues to collect data, the Hood family hopes no other tragic accidents happen on East 55th again.

“This can’t happen to other families, it just can’t. It’s horrific,” Kidd said.

