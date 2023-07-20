2 Strong 4 Bullies
Verdict to be announced Thursday for the man accused of killing Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick

Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick (Source: Cleveland fire)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of hitting and killing Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick in November 2022 will learn his fate Thursday morning.

Leander Bissell’s bench trial began Monday in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Timothy McCormick and ended Tuesday afternoon.

Judge McCormick is scheduled to release his verdict at 10 a.m.

Bissell, 41, of Cleveland, was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault, involuntary manslaughter, failure to stop after an accident, failure to comply and aggravated vehicular homicide.

Leander Bissell
According to the Bratenahl police report, Bissell was drunk when he hit Cleveland Firefighter Tetrick, 51, on Nov. 19, 2022.

The accident happened around 8:15 p.m. on I-90 East near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Firefighter Tetrick was assisting with a rollover crash, when he was struck. He died from his injures at University Hospitals just before 9 p.m.

Bissell’s defense attorneys tried arguing the fire department did not secure the scene enough, which lead to the fatal accident.

Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick
After the accident, Bissell fled the scene, said police.

Bissell was arrested several hours later at a home on Cleveland’s East Side.

Thousands of people attended Firefighter Tetrick’s funeral on Nov. 26, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

On March 29, Bissell pleaded guilty to an unrelated drug trafficking charge. He faces a mandatory 18-months in prison; however, his sentencing will not happen until after the charges connected to the firefighter’s murder are resolved.

