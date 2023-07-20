2 Strong 4 Bullies
Willoughby police search for 4 suspects wanted for damaging property

Suspects wanted for Willoughby damage
Suspects wanted for Willoughby damage((Source: Willoughby police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby police released surveillance video of four suspects who caused damaged to a property earlier this week.

According to Willoughby police, the incident happened on July 18 at 1:30 a.m. on Westminster Lane off of Lost Nation Road.

One suspect is wearing two different shoes, said police.

If you can identify them, please call Willoughby police detectives at 440-953-4210.

