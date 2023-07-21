2 Strong 4 Bullies
100+ firefighters battle large fire at Arizona propane business

A fire began Thursday at a Phoenix, Arizona, propane business.
By David Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHOENIX (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) — Hundreds of propane tanks are scattered around a neighborhood near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport as firefighters work to put out a massive fire at a nearby propane business on Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at Bill’s Propane Service on 40th Street and Washington Street.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade said propane tanks are being shot 500 yards into the air.

“They literally become missiles,” he said. “Very dangerous situation.”

A large fire at a Phoenix propane business has forced evacuations near 40th Street and Washington Street.

Phoenix Fire confirms so far, no one is hurt.

Firefighters cleared a mile radius around the business.

The Arizona Animal Welfare League has its main shelter nearby, but firefighters say it didn’t catch fire. Crews prevented any flames from spreading to any business.

An Arizona Department of Transportation camera shows flames shooting out of the business and thick black smoke can be seen for miles.

It’s unclear what started the fire.

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport said the fire isn’t impacting flights.

McDade said this type of fire is harder to fight compared to a typical building on fire. They have to surround it, cool the area down and then turn off the gas.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

