Akron man found guilty in deadly shooting of landlord

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County prosecutors say a 23-year-old man was found guilty Friday in the deadly shooting of his landlord.

Eric Pursley, 23, is accused of fatally shooting Daniel Stein, 59, on Oct. 5, 2022 at a residence in the 600 block of Sumner Street, prosecutors say.

According to a news release, Stein was the owner of several rental properties in Akron, including the home in which Pursley lived.

Pursley was months behind on rent, prosecutors say, and shot Stein after a confrontation.

According to the release, Pursley will be sentenced on charges of murder and felonious assault.

The date has not yet been set.

