2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Browns receivers Marquise Goodwin, Anthony Schwartz shelved for start of camp

Marquise Goodwin
Marquise Goodwin(@browns)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns will be minus two receivers for Saturday’s start of training camp.

Marquise Goodwin, a free agent pickup, was placed on the non-football illness list due to blood clots, the team announced Friday.

Goodwin told the team’s website he had discomfort in his legs and shortness of breath at OTAs, and a check-up showed blood clots in his legs and lungs.

The Browns on Friday declared non-football illness to WR Marquise Goodwin, who will miss the start of training camp due to blood clots.

“It was really alarming at first because I’ve experienced injury throughout my career, but it’s never been anything like this that could turn into something detrimental if it’s not taken care of,” he said. “It was frightening at first, but now I’m at ease with it. I’ve prayed and just given it over to God. It’s out of my control, and the only thing I can control is my effort and attitude and how I approach each day moving forward.”

Schwartz was placed on the non-football injury list with a hamstring issue.

Players can come off those lists at any time and they also remain on the team’s 90-man roster

The team’s first workout is Saturday at the Greebrier resort in West Virginia. The Browns will return to Berea Aug. 1.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive

Latest News

FILE - Josh Harris, Managing Partner of the Philadelphia 76ers stands on the court prior to...
NFL owners unanimously approve the $6.05B sale of the Commanders from Snyder to Harris group
Cleveland Browns Helmet Logo
Browns introduce white alternate throwback helmets
Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas celebrates after a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions in a...
Pro Football Hall of Fame unveils Browns OL Joe Thomas exhibit ahead of induction
Pro Football Hall of Fame unveils Browns OL Joe Thomas exhibit ahead of induction