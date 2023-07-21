Browns receivers Marquise Goodwin, Anthony Schwartz shelved for start of camp

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns will be minus two receivers for Saturday’s start of training camp.

Marquise Goodwin, a free agent pickup, was placed on the non-football illness list due to blood clots, the team announced Friday.

Goodwin told the team’s website he had discomfort in his legs and shortness of breath at OTAs, and a check-up showed blood clots in his legs and lungs.

The Browns on Friday declared non-football illness to WR Marquise Goodwin, who will miss the start of training camp due to blood clots.

“It was really alarming at first because I’ve experienced injury throughout my career, but it’s never been anything like this that could turn into something detrimental if it’s not taken care of,” he said. “It was frightening at first, but now I’m at ease with it. I’ve prayed and just given it over to God. It’s out of my control, and the only thing I can control is my effort and attitude and how I approach each day moving forward.”

Schwartz was placed on the non-football injury list with a hamstring issue.

Players can come off those lists at any time and they also remain on the team’s 90-man roster

The team’s first workout is Saturday at the Greebrier resort in West Virginia. The Browns will return to Berea Aug. 1.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.