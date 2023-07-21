2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police: Human remains discovered on city’s east side

By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say officers launched a death investigation Thursday afternoon on the city’s east side.

According to police, human remains were found around 3:22 p.m. on an East 129th Street property located between Gay and Corlett avenues.

Police did not disclose the condition of the human remains or who found them.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

