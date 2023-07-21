2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland's Edgewater Beach posts sewer district advisory after Thursday storm

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District is posting a public advisory at Edgewater Beach due...
The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District is posting a public advisory at Edgewater Beach due to a combined sewer overflow Thursday evening.(Source: Cleveland Metroparks)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District is posting a public advisory at Edgewater Beach due to a combined sewer overflow Thursday evening.

The advisory follows a bout of severe weather Thursday that brought heavy rain, strong winds and hail.

Officials say a combination of sewage and stormwater made its way into Lake Erie after rain overflowed the sewer system.

Crews will sample water twice daily at Edgewater Beach to determine if E. coli bacteria levels are elevated, officials say.

Results will be available 24 hours after the sample is collected.

This is the first overflow event in 2023. The last was August 29, 2022.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

