Couple in hospice care makes final wish come true by going on date at Golden Corral

A Michigan couple in hospice care completed their final wish of having a date at Golden Corral.
A Michigan couple in hospice care completed their final wish of having a date at Golden Corral.(WXYZ via CNN Newsource)
By Alexandra Bahou, WXYZ
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A couple in Michigan got to take part in their final wish by having a date at Golden Corral.

On Thursday, Larry and Betty Crabtree had a very special meal together.

They have been married for 58 years and are currently in hospice care.

The two have raised six children and entered home hospice within just a few months of each other.

Doctors have given Larry Crabtree six months to live and Betty Crabtree about a year.

So, they are making the most of their time.

The couple said they are visiting some of their favorite places along with spending time with the people they love.

Copyright 2023 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

