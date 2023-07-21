Dog killed in Fremont; reward offered in ‘atrocious’ crime

FREMONT, Ohio (WOIO) - The Humane Society is currently offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information on the death of a dog in Sandusky County, Ohio.

Sandusky County Humane Agents and the Fremont Police Department responded to a call about a dead dog along the North Coast Inland Bike Trail Sunday.

Officials ay the dog, a female pit bull-type with dark fur and a white chest, was killed between 10:00 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Sunday from injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.

“The violent injuries inflicted upon this poor dog are atrocious,” said Mark Finneran, Ohio state director for the Humane Society of the United States. “We hope that this reward will bring forward anyone with information and help investigators find the person responsible for this heinous crime.”

The Humane Society is raising awareness about the connection between animal cruelty and human violence along with other crimes such as narcotics and firearms violations, battery, and sexual assault.

The Sandusky County Dog Warden’s Office is investigating the case. Individuals with any information are asked to please contact Sandusky County Humane Agents at 419-334-2372.

