Euclid police: 13-year-old boy accused in multiple arsons, including house fire

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police say a 13-year-old boy is accused of intentionally setting a fire, and this isn’t the first time.

The latest incident was when firefighters responded to 1474 Dille Road on July 15 at 6:15 p.m.

Euclid Fire Captain Anthony Pellegrino says the teen broke into the home, then used lighter fluid and some ignition source to start the fire.

“With his behavior, it’s only a matter of time before someone gets seriously injured or dies,” said Euclid Police Captain Mitch Houser.

A father and his children lived inside the home, but thankfully they were not there.

“It spread pretty quickly, the house is a total loss,” said Houser.

The boy’s guardian turned him in a few days after the fire.

“He was cooperative, his family was cooperative. I think they know he has some serious problems. I don’t know if they were aware of the level of it,” said Houser.

Houser says this isn’t the kid’s first rodeo.

“Unfortunately the suspect is known to us with having set fires in the past,” said Houser.

Captain Pellegrino told 19 News the boy started a brush fire on June 7 and reported it to the nearest fire station.

He watched as fire crews put out the fire. Pellegrino says he also asked for a picture with the firefighters.

They say he set another brush fire the following day.

“We had a different crew there, they were advised of his behavior the previous day so they were privy to his actions. They saw him on scene suspected it might be him. When they questioned him, he ran away,” said Pellegrino.

The 13-year-old boy was introduced to a program for young fire starters, according to police, with the goal to teach him what “not” to do.

“He’d been to a program for fire bugs, sadly that didn’t take,” said Houser. “He’s certainly going to need all the help, all the resources that can be provided if there’s any luck saving him.”

19 News has learned the boy is accused of starting at least 12 fires. He is currently at the Juvenile Detention Center.

