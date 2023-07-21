Flooded parking lot gets drained one day after 19 Troubleshooter story

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors at the Euclid Apartments in Euclid could breathe a sigh of relief Friday.

The flooding in their parking lot is gone just one day after our 19 news story aired.

A lot can happen in 24 hours.

Where there was once a pond in a parking lot, with over a foot of nasty, standing water, now stands dry, open space.

“They sent a company out to extract the water and to get the debris and they were out her,” said Tenant Kimberly Barker. “They did that. They looked like they irrigated the sewer as well.”

It’s a relief for tenants like Barker, whos been dealing with the flooded lot for months.

“It’s like mentally draining to have to look out the window, you know every few hours, to see how high the water has gotten, to determine should I come out and move my vehicle,” said Barker. “You know, are we going to be able to walk to the trash dumpster?”

That’s why she reached out to the 19 Troubleshooters Wednesday and I got to work.

I reached out to the regional manager over email, even paying him a visit in person, though I was told he was in a meeting. I never got a response, but our story certainly caught someone’s attention.

One day later, and hours before the storms rolled in, the water was drained and Barker’s thanking 19 News.

“19 News gets things accomplished,” said Barker. “I really appreciate you all.”

To be fair, this isn’t a permanent fix.

Barker say this is a sewage issue and until that is addressed, the flooding will continue.

You can bet we’ll stay on top of management until tenants see a better solution.

“I’ll be keeping in touch with 19 News on a regular basis until things are the way they’re supposed to be,” said Barker.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.