Group of Akron teens wanted for assault, robbery

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a group of teens terrorizing people in a neighborhood.

19 News received a video from the mother of the 12-year-old boy who was jumped by a group of teens in masks at Akron’s Firestone Park Community Center on Girard Street on July 10th. You can see a bystander jump in to help.

At least two other people in the Firestone Park community group on Facebook claim a group of masked kids also jumped them at the same park.

One week ago 61-year-old William White was also attacked by a group of teens just two miles away.

“It was real scary for me to be as old as I am,” White said. “I got rods in my neck and I got a laminectomy on my back and I got implants in my eyes so I was trying to protect my face so it wouldn’t hit me in my eyes and stuff you know it could’ve really caused a lot of damage for me.”

Police said the group threw a brick at White as he rode his motorized scooter down Hammel Street, knocking him off.

“It was like two of them on me just pounding and hitting me and stuff you know,” said White. “I end up tumbling out into the middle of the street.”

Three witnesses called 911.

“There’s a group of kids beating an old man up and his head is leaking blood right,” one woman told a dispatcher. “He’s screaming for help.”

They stole his bike, his only way to get around and his phone but thankfully White is okay.

“I’m a little sore from it, my shoulder, here, being struck in the head,” White said.

19 News showed him the video of the other attack. He thinks it might be the same teens. He recognized one in particular.

“It looks like him because he did have that kind of mask on,” White said.

Akron police are investigating and working to identify the suspects. If you know anything that can help, call the police.

