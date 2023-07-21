How hotel staffing shortages impact the rest of Cleveland’s economy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hotels across the Cleveland area are searching for hundreds of new employees to fill positions left vacant for years in an effort to meet booming demand. It’s a job search with rolling impacts on industries across the city.

“A lot of folks made a decision during those really hard when there just wasn’t enough business to support those jobs to move on to other things,” said president of the Ohio Hotel & Lodging Association Joe Savarise.

Savarise says studies and tracking on job sites show more than 600 open positions in the hospitality industry across the Cleveland area.

As travel bounces back from the slow pandemic years, the industry is exacerbated by shortages.

American Hotel & Lodging Association President Chip Rogers says 2023 has been a huge summer for hotels across the country, but after years of being short-staffed, the increased travel is pushing businesses to the limit.

“Hoteliers are trying to find other ways to satisfy guests, having to shut down some ancillary opportunities, some of your outlets, some of your restaurants might close down a little earlier, these the things that must be done,” said Rogers.

Rogers adds shutting down rooms is also an option when staffing is an issue.

But turning down guests due to staffing takes money out of the pockets of other businesses.

“Keep in mind, when someone comes to Cleveland or any place, for every $100 they spend on a hotel room, they spend $222 in the local economy on other items, and so it is a huge economic booster to have hotels in your local community,” said Rogers.

And it is not just restaurants and entertainment that rely on visitors staying at local hotels.

Savarise says dozens of other industries indirectly rely on thriving hotels, like valet, landscaping, and construction companies.

In an effort to bring in more employees, companies are raising wages, offering benefits, perks, and flexible hours.

Jobs can be found on hotel websites and job sites like Indeed and ZipRecruiter.

