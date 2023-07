LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Damages from Thursday storms in Northeast Ohio also include a Lakewood city pool.

A staff member with the Lakewood Community Recreation & Education Department says parts of Foster Pool sustained damages.

The water slides and water features there will be temporarily closed for repairs.

‼️FOSTER POOL NOTICE ‼️



DUE TO DAMAGE FROM YESTERDAY’S STORM, THE FOSTER POOL FAMILY SLIDES & WATER FEATURES WILL BE CLOSED TEMPORARILY FOR REPAIR WORK. WE WILL UPDATE YOU WHEN THESE FEATURES REOPEN. THANK YOU.@LkwdRec @LkwdSchools @lkwdcitizen @LakewoodOhio #retweet — Leslie Favre Krogman (@lkwdrecleslie) July 21, 2023

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.