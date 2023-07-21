2 Strong 4 Bullies
PHOTO GALLERY: Northeast Ohio cleans up after July 20 storms

Storms swept through Northeast Ohio this week, damaging property and leaving behind large...
Storms swept through Northeast Ohio this week, damaging property and leaving behind large pieces of hail.(Maddie)
By Anna Goldberg
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Storms swept through Northeast Ohio Thursday evening, damaging property with heavy rain, wind and hail.

Many Ohioans felt the effects of the storms and shared their perspectives with WOIO.

Powerlines, trees and even a building were all brought down by the severe weather.

Several counties were issued tornado warnings by the National Weather Service, including Medina, Wayne and Stark Counties

None of the tornado warnings are still active.

Flooding impacted spots on I-90 as the weather passed and some travel plans were delayed at Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

19 News meteorologists report that Ohio is expected to experience more pleasant weather this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

