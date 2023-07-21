PHOTO GALLERY: Northeast Ohio cleans up after July 20 storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Storms swept through Northeast Ohio Thursday evening, damaging property with heavy rain, wind and hail.

Many Ohioans felt the effects of the storms and shared their perspectives with WOIO.

Powerlines, trees and even a building were all brought down by the severe weather.

Several counties were issued tornado warnings by the National Weather Service, including Medina, Wayne and Stark Counties

None of the tornado warnings are still active.

Flooding impacted spots on I-90 as the weather passed and some travel plans were delayed at Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

19 News meteorologists report that Ohio is expected to experience more pleasant weather this weekend.

