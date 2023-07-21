2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mentor-on-the-Lake family might not be able to return to their home after severe storm damage

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENTOR ON THE LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - As storms swept through Mentor-on-the-Lake Thursday night, high winds caused several massive trees to come crashing down.

Tree removal crews were at Cindy Frost’s home all day on Friday removing six trees that fell on her house.

“I’m devastated. I feel lost. I feel like my life is crushed down,” Frost said. “I have lived here for 33 years.”

Frost was in shock and disbelief when she saw what happened to her home.

“When I came in the driveway yesterday around 6:30/7, I literally just got down like a baby and cried my eyes out,” Frost said.

One of the trees practically blankets the backside of her home. She fears her house will never be safe to live in again.

“It’s just heartbreaking when you’ve been somewhere so long and raised your kids,” Frost said. “This is my life, this is my investment, this is everything I own in there.”

Miraculously, no one was hurt when this happened, including her two dogs who were inside at the time.

Frost is grateful she will have her dogs and her family help her get through this.

“I have to look at the brightside, the silver lining,” Frost said. “No one was in there, the dogs are safe. It’s just stuff even though it hurts. It’s just stuff.”

