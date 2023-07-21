Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant weekend ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A more tranquil weather pattern setting up into the weekend. A cold front rolled through last night. It’ll be a noticeably cooler day. A mix of sun and clouds. There could be a stray lake effect shower. High temperatures in the 70s. Temperatures will fall into the 50s for many towns by early tomorrow morning. The weekend looks mainly dry. Partly cloudy tomorrow. A weak disturbance could set off a spot shower or storm Saturday night. Mostly sunny sky Sunday. Comfortable humidity levels this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.