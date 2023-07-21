Bedford woman remains missing after police arrest her boyfriend

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Bedford police said Friday the boyfriend of missing woman Breneisha Lightfoot has been arrested.

Officers said they took Michael Roarty-Nugent into custody Friday morning, and charges are pending.

Bedford police said relatives requested a well-check visit for Lightfoot Tuesday after being unable to reach her during her birthday week.

Breneisha Lightfoot ((Source: Bedford police))

When officers arrived at Lightfoot’s Colony Club apartment, they said they found evidence “indicating someone may have been seriously injured there.”

Detectives then tried to interview Lightfoot’s boyfriend, Michael Roarty-Nugent, but he was also missing.

Michael Roarty-Nugent ((Source: Bedford police))

Police previously said Roarty-Nugent was considered a “person of interest” and confirmed Friday that Lightfoot remains missing.

Police added Lightfoot’s phone was found in a yard in near East 59th Street and Chester Avenue in Cleveland.

If you have any information, please call Bedford police detectives at 440-232-3408.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.