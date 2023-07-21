2 Strong 4 Bullies
Stolen cars nearly double in Cleveland compared to last year

By Sara Goldenberg
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stolen cars are becoming a big problem in many cities in Northeast Ohio and across the country.

In Cleveland alone, the number of vehicle thefts this year has nearly doubled compared to last year at this time.

The latest statistics from Cleveland Police show a total of 1,839 vehicles were stolen from January 1, 2022 to July 15, 2022.

This year during that same time period, 3,633 vehicles have been stolen.

19 Investigates also looked at which neighborhoods are getting hit the hardest.

Cleveland Police data shows the Second District, which includes Tremont and Ohio City, and Third District, which includes downtown, are the hot spots.

Vehicle thefts in those districts shot up 190% compared to last year.

  • District 2 has seen 957 car thefts so far this year, compared to 329 last year at this time.
  • District 3 has seen 901 car thefts up to mid-July, compared to 310 last year in the same period.

Overall, all five districts have seen an increase in stolen vehicles.

But Fourth District on the east side has seen the smallest increase, at 19%.

Arrests are down citywide when it comes to stolen cars, compared to last year.

According to police data, only 22 arrests have been made so far this year.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

