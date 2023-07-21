Summit County Deputy struck while directing traffic at intersection outside Blossom

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County Sheriff’s deputy suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car while directing traffic Thursday night.

Officials say the deputy was struck by a 2006 Ford F-450 pulling a car hauler around 9:40 p.m..

Deputies were directing traffic at the intersection of Steels Corners Road and Northampton Road.

The victim was transported to Summa Hospital by Cuyahoga Falls Fire Department.

The intersection was closed for 2 hours, officials say.

The crash remains under investigation by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Summit Metro Crash Response Team. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

