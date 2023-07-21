2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Summit County Deputy struck while directing traffic at intersection outside Blossom

Summit County Sheriff's Office file photo (Source: Summit County Sheriff's Office)
Summit County Sheriff's Office file photo (Source: Summit County Sheriff's Office)(Summit County Sheriff’s Office)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County Sheriff’s deputy suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car while directing traffic Thursday night.

Officials say the deputy was struck by a 2006 Ford F-450 pulling a car hauler around 9:40 p.m..

Deputies were directing traffic at the intersection of Steels Corners Road and Northampton Road.

The victim was transported to Summa Hospital by Cuyahoga Falls Fire Department.

The intersection was closed for 2 hours, officials say.

The crash remains under investigation by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Summit Metro Crash Response Team. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say

Latest News

Jeremy W. Bahner
Unlicensed Parma daycare provider charged with voyeurism, rape of minor enters plea
The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crash after finding a flipped...
Tuscarawas deputies find flipped ATV, no driver
The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District is posting a public advisory at Edgewater Beach due...
Cleveland’s Edgewater Beach posts sewer district advisory after Thursday storm
Group of Akron teens wanted for assault, robbery
Group of Akron teens wanted for assault, robbery