Terry Francona: Guardians bullpen has ‘had a tough week’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Guardians start a 6-game homestand tonight with bullpen issues clouding the team’s outlook.

“To expect them to be flawless is probably unfair,” manager Terry Francona said Friday before game 1 against the Phillies.

The Cleveland pen allowed 5 runs in the 7th inning of Wednesday’s loss at Pittsburgh.

Yet the Guardians relievers still rank 2nd in the majors with a 3.43 bullpen ERA.

Rookie Gavin Williams (1-2, 1.82 ERA) takes the mound tonight for Cleveland.

Phillies star Bryce Harper will make his season debut at first base; he’s been solely a DH this season while recovering from offseason elbow surgery.

