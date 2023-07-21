Terry Francona: Guardians bullpen has ‘had a tough week’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Guardians start a 6-game homestand tonight with bullpen issues clouding the team’s outlook.

“To expect them to be flawless is probably unfair,” manager Terry Francona said Friday before game 1 against the Phillies.

The Cleveland pen allowed 5 runs in the 7th inning of Wednesday’s loss at Pittsburgh.

Ji Man for the lead! pic.twitter.com/9ORAfGAo2N — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 19, 2023

Yet the Guardians relievers still rank 2nd in the majors with a 3.43 bullpen ERA.

Rookie Gavin Williams (1-2, 1.82 ERA) takes the mound tonight for Cleveland.

Gavin Williams (2023), Shohei Ohtani (2018), Nick Kingham (2018), Steve Woodard (1997), Juan Marichal (1960), Cy Blanton (1935)



=



MLB pitchers with ALL of the below stats in 1 of first 2 career games:



7.0+ IP

6+ K

0 or 1 Runs

0 or 1 Hits

0 or 1 Walkspic.twitter.com/mRihC5jSbT — Cleveland Stats (@CLE_STATS) June 28, 2023

Phillies star Bryce Harper will make his season debut at first base; he’s been solely a DH this season while recovering from offseason elbow surgery.

It’s been so long since Bryce Harper’s last homer that he forgot to acknowledge the bullpen.



So he picked up the bullpen phone to apologize 🤣



pic.twitter.com/sVX9SjP5WP — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) July 16, 2023

