2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Tuscarawas deputies find flipped ATV, no driver

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crash after finding a flipped...
The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crash after finding a flipped side-by-side utility vehicle with no driver in sight late Thursday night.(Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office file photo)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash after finding a flipped side-by-side utility vehicle with no driver in sight late Thursday night.

Deputies say they responded to a call around 11:46 p.m. about a side-by-side utility vehicle flipped on its side with blood on the windshield in Gnadenhutten.

A firearm was found in the immediate vicinity of the flipped vehicle, officials say.

K-9 Rocky was deployed and located another gun, along with a backpack with other items a good distance away from the vehicle, deputies say.

Officials say the gun found with the backpack was determined to be stolen from a nearby home on River Road in Port Washington.

A check with local hospitals did not turn over any potential victims.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say

Latest News

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District is posting a public advisory at Edgewater Beach due...
Cleveland’s Edgewater Beach posts sewer district advisory after Thursday storm
Group of Akron teens wanted for assault, robbery
Group of Akron teens wanted for assault, robbery
Stolen cars nearly double in Cleveland compared to last year
Stolen cars nearly double in Cleveland compared to last year
Chaunte Richardson said on July 10, a group of masked teens attacked her 12-year-old son at the...
Group of Akron teens wanted for assault, robbery