Tuscarawas deputies find flipped ATV, no driver

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash after finding a flipped side-by-side utility vehicle with no driver in sight late Thursday night.

Deputies say they responded to a call around 11:46 p.m. about a side-by-side utility vehicle flipped on its side with blood on the windshield in Gnadenhutten.

A firearm was found in the immediate vicinity of the flipped vehicle, officials say.

K-9 Rocky was deployed and located another gun, along with a backpack with other items a good distance away from the vehicle, deputies say.

Officials say the gun found with the backpack was determined to be stolen from a nearby home on River Road in Port Washington.

A check with local hospitals did not turn over any potential victims.

