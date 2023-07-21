Unlicensed Parma daycare provider charged with voyeurism, rape of minor enters plea

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - An unlicensed Parma daycare provider plead not guilty to multiple counts in court Friday morning.

Jeremy W. Bahner, 39, appeared in court on Friday facing charges including gross sexual imposition, rape, illegal use if a minor in nudity oriented material and one count of possessing criminal tools.

No pre-trial date has been set.

Revealed in the arraignment proceedings was a just-filed charge for an alleged rape on Dec. 22, 2022.

According to police, the voyeurism took place on May 24 at Bahner’s home in Parma, where a young girl was changing in his bathroom when she spotted a camera.

The 11-year-old girl notified her mother and the investigation ensued.

Police said the victim involved in the rape charge is less than 13 years old.

Bahner is well-known in the neighborhood, according to police, where parents would allow children to visit his home to swim in the pool in his backyard located in the 6800 block of Dartworth Drive.

Lt. Dan Ciryak of Parma police suggested parents talk with their children if they had been under his supervision to find out if anything else may have happened.

Police say Bahner previously had an “unlicensed daycare” in his home that the city shut down.

If convicted, the rape charge could lead to a mandatory life sentence given the age of the alleged victim and possible fine of up to $20,000.

If convicted on the charges of voyeurism, Bahner can face six to 12 months in prison and a possible fine of up to $2,500.

