US Marshals arrest Cleveland homicide suspect in Iowa, ending 2-year search

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For nearly two years, police have searched for the suspected shooters in the murder of Jamal Fitch on Aug. 11, 2021 in Cleveland.

U.S. Marshals announced Friday an arrest was finally made all the way in Des Moines, Iowa.

According to a press release, members of the U.S. Marshals Southern Iowa Fugitive Task Force arrested Wylee Darzay Orr, Jr. Thursday in coordination with the Altoona Police Department, the Iowa State Patrol, and the Metro STAR Team, ending the years-long search.

Jamal Fitch was 29 years old when Cleveland police say he was fatally shot on East 38th Street.

The hunt for the two men who allegedly opened fire and shot him multiple times continues, as authorities released no updates on a second suspect.

Orr was arrested on the 3600 block of Holcomb Avenue, according to the release, and is currently awaiting extradition back to Ohio from Polk County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.