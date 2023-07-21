2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

VIDEO: Cleveland building collapses during Thursday storms

By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High winds during Thursday storms knocked down Empire Plow Co. Inc. in Cleveland’s North Broadway neighborhood.

The building collapse was caught on the McDonald family’s surveillance camera. They say no one was injured, though video shows it was a close call for one driver.

Download the 19 First Alert Weather App

19 First Alert Safety Guide: Are you prepared for severe weather?

Video shows the building crumble under harsh winds, with the front façade going first and then the whole structure falling.

A driver in a silver SVU just missed the collapse, which happened in a matter of seconds.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say

Latest News

Temperatures in the 70s at 5:00 p.m.
Northeast Ohio weather: Pleasant weekend ahead; turning up the heat next week
FirstEnergy Foundation Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)
Over 50,000 Northeast Ohioans without power following severe storms, high winds
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean concert postponed until September due to Northeast Ohio storms
19 First Alert Weather Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023. Damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes...
19 First Alert Day: Tornado Warnings hit multiple Northeast Ohio counties