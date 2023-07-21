VIDEO: Cleveland building collapses during Thursday storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High winds during Thursday storms knocked down Empire Plow Co. Inc. in Cleveland’s North Broadway neighborhood.

The building collapse was caught on the McDonald family’s surveillance camera. They say no one was injured, though video shows it was a close call for one driver.

Download the 19 First Alert Weather App

19 First Alert Safety Guide: Are you prepared for severe weather?

Video shows the building crumble under harsh winds, with the front façade going first and then the whole structure falling.

A driver in a silver SVU just missed the collapse, which happened in a matter of seconds.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.