What’s next for Progressive Field? Cleveland Guardians gear up for 2nd half of season

Two guardians rest on the Hope Memorial Bridge within site of Progressive Field, Friday, July...
Two guardians rest on the Hope Memorial Bridge within site of Progressive Field, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Cleveland. Cleveland's new name was inspired by two large landmark stone edifices near the downtown ballpark, referred to as traffic guardians, on the Hope Memorial Bridge over the Cuyahoga River. The team's colors will remain the same, and the new Guardians' new logos will incorporate some of the architectural features of the bridge. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(AP)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians are kicking off the second half of their season, but that’s not all happening at the ballpark.

Progressive Field is getting a makeover with the edition of a new building on East 9th Street.

There’s also new food items like pizza bagels, deluxe sandwiches and loaded hotdogs.

“It is completely the flavor of Cleveland. These are all local restaurants that we work with or local businesses,” Executive Chef Vishwatej Nath said.

And for those with a sweet tooth? Stop by the Dugout Desserts cart for candies, cookies or cotton candy.

“We have a lot of season ticket members who come here so often, and we don’t want them to see the same food,” Nath said.

The East 9th building is expected to be completed by 2024, according to Guardians staff.

Further renovations at Progressive Field like a Beer Hall are underway until 2025.

