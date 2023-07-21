What’s next for Progressive Field? Cleveland Guardians gear up for 2nd half of season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians are kicking off the second half of their season, but that’s not all happening at the ballpark.

Progressive Field is getting a makeover with the edition of a new building on East 9th Street.

There’s also new food items like pizza bagels, deluxe sandwiches and loaded hotdogs.

“It is completely the flavor of Cleveland. These are all local restaurants that we work with or local businesses,” Executive Chef Vishwatej Nath said.

And for those with a sweet tooth? Stop by the Dugout Desserts cart for candies, cookies or cotton candy.

“We have a lot of season ticket members who come here so often, and we don’t want them to see the same food,” Nath said.

The East 9th building is expected to be completed by 2024, according to Guardians staff.

Further renovations at Progressive Field like a Beer Hall are underway until 2025.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.