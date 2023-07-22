Bedford Police: Boyfriend charged with murder of missing woman

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Bedford Police confirmed to 19 News the boyfriend of the missing Bedford woman found dead in Cleveland has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police said the body of 26-year-old Breneisha Lightfoot was discovered near E. 64th Street and Francis Avenue, in the city’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said Lightfoot’s body was found in a wooded area.

Police took Michael Roarty-Nugent into custody Friday morning.

Bedford police said relatives requested a well-check visit for Lightfoot Tuesday after being unable to reach her during her birthday week.

When officers arrived at Lightfoot’s Colony Club apartment, they said they found evidence “indicating someone may have been seriously injured there.”

Roarty-Nungent will be in the Bedford Municipal Court at 10:30 a.m.

