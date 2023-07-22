2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Bedford Police: Boyfriend charged with murder of missing woman

Breneisha Lightfoot
Breneisha Lightfoot((Source: Bedford police))
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Bedford Police confirmed to 19 News the boyfriend of the missing Bedford woman found dead in Cleveland has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police said the body of 26-year-old Breneisha Lightfoot was discovered near E. 64th Street and Francis Avenue, in the city’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said Lightfoot’s body was found in a wooded area.

Police took Michael Roarty-Nugent into custody Friday morning.

RELATED: Body of missing Bedford woman found in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood
Michael Roarty-Nugent
Michael Roarty-Nugent((Source: Bedford police))

Bedford police said relatives requested a well-check visit for Lightfoot Tuesday after being unable to reach her during her birthday week.

When officers arrived at Lightfoot’s Colony Club apartment, they said they found evidence “indicating someone may have been seriously injured there.”

Roarty-Nungent will be in the Bedford Municipal Court at 10:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's gorilla family recently welcomed a baby ... a birth that was...
Zookeepers thought this gorilla was male until it gave birth to a baby
Darchun Burks
Grand jury indicts woman accused of attempted arson at Enterprise that fired her for stealing a car
Grand jury indicts woman accused of attempted arson at Enterprise that fired her for stealing...
Grand jury indicts woman accused of attempted arson at Enterprise that fired her for stealing cars
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Portage County motorcycle crash kills 44-year-old rider, troopers say