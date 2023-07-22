2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns CB Greg Newsome II to be first in team history to wear No. 0

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) looks on between plays during the second half...
Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) looks on between plays during the second half of a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(Terrance Williams | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns CB Greg Newsome II will be the first in team history to wear the number zero on his jersey.

The announcement came from the Browns on Saturday via Twitter.

The NFL owners approved the proposal, made by the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, during the offseason.

Newsome, who is entering his third year in Cleveland, previously donned No. 20 with the Browns.

The Cleveland Browns are heading to West Virginia for their first week of training camp.

