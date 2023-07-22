Cleveland Browns CB Greg Newsome II to be first in team history to wear No. 0

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns CB Greg Newsome II will be the first in team history to wear the number zero on his jersey.

The announcement came from the Browns on Saturday via Twitter.

.@gnewsii already broke the news, but here to make it 0️⃣fficial 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2rDte0fhuS — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 22, 2023

The NFL owners approved the proposal, made by the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, during the offseason.

Newsome, who is entering his third year in Cleveland, previously donned No. 20 with the Browns.

The Cleveland Browns are heading to West Virginia for their first week of training camp.

