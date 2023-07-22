2 Strong 4 Bullies
Eastbound lanes of I-90 closed near West 117th due to crash

I90 East closed
I90 East closed(WOIO)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - All lanes are closed on I-90 East near W 117th St, due to a five-vehicle crash, according to Cleveland Police.

Cleveland EMS said several people were taken to MetroHealth Hospital to get checked out all were in stable condition.

Police said the cause of the crash was due to a wrong-way driver.

This is a developing story. Check back with 19 News for the latest information.

