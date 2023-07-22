2 Strong 4 Bullies
Grand jury indicts woman accused of attempted arson at Enterprise that fired her for stealing a car

Editor’s note: This story contains video from previous coverage.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County grand jury this week voted to indict the Cleveland Heights woman accused of attempting to set rental cars on fire at the agency she was previously fired from.

Police arrested 26-year-old Darchun Burks, of Cleveland Heights, on July 9 at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car located at 18809 Maplewood Ave., near the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The grand jury on July 19 voted to indict Burks on 11 charges:

  • 2 counts of aggravated burglary, both first-degree felonies
  • 1 count of attempted aggravated arson, a second-degree felony
  • 1 count of attempted aggravated arson, a third-degree felony
  • 1 count of burglary, a second-degree felony
  • 2 counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies
  • 1 count of vandalism, a third-degree felony
  • 1 count of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony
  • 1 count of aggravated menacing
  • 1 count of resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor

The police report said Burks damaged multiple cars and buildings.

Burks also spilled gasoline on the ground with the intention of setting it on fire, the report said, adding that fire investigators found a box of matches near the gasoline pumps and collected it for evidence.

RELATED: Cleveland Heights woman attempts to set cars on fire at Enterprise that fired her for stealing a car

Cleveland Police said Burks was previously fired for stealing one of the rental cars and driving around in it.

CPD also said Burks on June 15 led Parma police officers on a chase using a car she stole from the Enterprise she was fired from.

Burks will be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. on July 24.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

