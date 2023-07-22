Guardians outlast Phillies 6-5

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians opened a 6-game homestand with a 6-5 win over the Phillies Friday night before a sold-out crowd at Progressive Field.

Jose Ramirez had 4 hits and 2 stolen bases for Cleveland. David Fry (2 RBI), Josh Naylor and Steven Kwan had 2 hits apiece.

“He’s earned the at-bats he’s getting,” manager Terry Francona said of Fry.

Philadelphia made it interesting with back-to-back homers by J.T. Realmuto and Bryson Stott off Nick Sandlin in the 7th, cutting a 6-2 Guardians lead to 6-5.

Trevor Stephan got the win with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief and “that was huge,” Francona said.

Emmanuel Clase worked the 9th for his 26th save.

Cleveland starter Gavin Williams went the first 4 innings, throwing 81 pitches. He allowed just one run but walked 4 and gave up 5 hits; luckily, the rookie escaped two bases-loaded jams.

Francona said he pulled Williams to protect him from developing a blister on his finger.

Williams said the finger was “a little irritated” after the game.

Myles Straw sparkled in centerfield, throwing out Alec Bohm trying to score from second on a single in the fourth.

“It’s unbelievable,” Williams said of Straw’s defense. “Seeing him every day making those kinds of plays, it’s honestly insane.”

Philly’s Bryce Harper made his 2023 fielding debut at first base, making an acrobatic play on a foul pop. Harper had been a DH this season as he recovers from offseason elbow surgery.

Cleveland improves to 48-49 overall.

