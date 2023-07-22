2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Guardians outlast Phillies 6-5

Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm, right, is tagged out at home plate by Cleveland Guardians...
Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm, right, is tagged out at home plate by Cleveland Guardians catcher David Fry (12) in the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians opened a 6-game homestand with a 6-5 win over the Phillies Friday night before a sold-out crowd at Progressive Field.

Jose Ramirez had 4 hits and 2 stolen bases for Cleveland. David Fry (2 RBI), Josh Naylor and Steven Kwan had 2 hits apiece.

“He’s earned the at-bats he’s getting,” manager Terry Francona said of Fry.

Philadelphia made it interesting with back-to-back homers by J.T. Realmuto and Bryson Stott off Nick Sandlin in the 7th, cutting a 6-2 Guardians lead to 6-5.

Trevor Stephan got the win with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief and “that was huge,” Francona said.

Emmanuel Clase worked the 9th for his 26th save.

Cleveland starter Gavin Williams went the first 4 innings, throwing 81 pitches. He allowed just one run but walked 4 and gave up 5 hits; luckily, the rookie escaped two bases-loaded jams.

Francona said he pulled Williams to protect him from developing a blister on his finger.

Williams said the finger was “a little irritated” after the game.

Myles Straw sparkled in centerfield, throwing out Alec Bohm trying to score from second on a single in the fourth.

“It’s unbelievable,” Williams said of Straw’s defense. “Seeing him every day making those kinds of plays, it’s honestly insane.”

Philly’s Bryce Harper made his 2023 fielding debut at first base, making an acrobatic play on a foul pop. Harper had been a DH this season as he recovers from offseason elbow surgery.

Cleveland improves to 48-49 overall.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive

Latest News

Cleveland Guardians logo
Terry Francona: Guardians bullpen has ‘had a tough week’
Two guardians rest on the Hope Memorial Bridge within site of Progressive Field, Friday, July...
What’s next for Progressive Field? Cleveland Guardians gear up for 2nd half of season
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith, right, hugs Pittsburgh Pirates' Endy Rodriguez...
Bullpen implodes in Guardians 7-5 loss
The Guardians fastball logo, inspired by the helmets worn by the Guardians of Traffic on the...
Josh Naylor’s 2 home runs, 6 RBIs lead Guardians to 10-1 rout of Pirates