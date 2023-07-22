2 Strong 4 Bullies
I-90 West in Lake County closed due to a crash

By Brian Koster
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the westbound lanes of I-90 beyond I-271 in Willoughby Hills are closed due to a crash involving two vehicles.

The crash occurred around 3:15 pm, according to Willoughby Hills Police.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene.

There is currently no information available about injuries or the cause of the accident.

There is no timetable for when the highway will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back with 19 News for the latest information.

