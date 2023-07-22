2 Strong 4 Bullies
Kent man arrested after he shoots intruder with stolen gun, police say

Kent Ohio Police
By Brian Koster
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - A Kent man was arrested Friday after shooting a person trying to enter his apartment through a window after police learned the gun was stolen.

The Kent Police Department said the shooting happened around 11 pm on Stien Court at the Franklin Crossings complex.

According to a press release from police, the suspect started to enter the apartment through a lower-level window, when the resident fired a handgun multiple times, hitting the suspect in the foot and the leg.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital and was being treated for non-­life‐threatening injuries.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Police believe the people involved know each other, and the location of the burglary was not random.

The gun used in the incident was a stolen handgun, so the resident, Larry J. Robinson III, is being charged with Receiving Stolen Property a felony in the fourth degree.

According to police, the investigation is still ongoing, and more charges are likely coming.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

