Northeast Ohio Weather: Beautiful mid-summer weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Under mainly sunny skies today, highs will peak around 80.

Starlit skies tonight will allow lows in the lower 60s.

Sunday will feature more sun than clouds with the risk of an isolated PM storm and highs in the lower 80s.

Fair skies Sunday night will couple with lows in the mid-60s.

Can’t rule out an isolated storm on a mainly sunny Monday with highs in the mid-80s.

A few late-day storms may pop up on Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and humid with highs approaching 90.

