Police, advocates join for ‘A State of Emergency: Missing, Murdered and Unaccounted for Women of Color’ memorial

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Every year, hundreds of thousands are reported missing but advocates say even though people of color make up 40% of the missing population, their cases go under the radar.

Saturday, hundreds of law enforcement and community activists marched down Hough Avenue in Cleveland for “A State of Emergency: Missing, Murdered and Unaccounted for Women of Color”, coming together to coming together to raise awareness.

The event, hosted by the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, also known as NOBLE, gave space and time to local and national leaders who have been working for years to get action.

“For 15 years Black and Missing Foundation has been sounding the alarm on the staggering number of missing Black women around the country and their stories rarely go viral, some right here in Cleveland like Rajah McQueen, Tyresha Little, Tonny Scriven, and Keshaun Williams and the countless others who deserve our collective efforts to help bring them home,” said Derrica Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of Black & Missing Foundation.

The event culminated with the release of doves to honor the missing women and children.

“Anytime we can bring awareness to missing Black and Brown children, I think we should take the opportunity to do so. It’s unfortunate that we live in a society where they may not get the lead story in the news but we need to let them know that someone cares and we’re so grateful to NOBLE for doing that,” said Yvonne Pointer, Ohio Chapter Lead for Voices of Black Mothers United.

