2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Police, advocates join for ‘A State of Emergency: Missing, Murdered and Unaccounted for Women of Color’ memorial

The event highlights the often-overlooked cases involving people of color
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Every year, hundreds of thousands are reported missing but advocates say even though people of color make up 40% of the missing population, their cases go under the radar.

Families of missing Black women call for same attention as Gabby Petito case

Saturday, hundreds of law enforcement and community activists marched down Hough Avenue in Cleveland for “A State of Emergency: Missing, Murdered and Unaccounted for Women of Color”, coming together to coming together to raise awareness.

The event, hosted by the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, also known as NOBLE, gave space and time to local and national leaders who have been working for years to get action.

“For 15 years Black and Missing Foundation has been sounding the alarm on the staggering number of missing Black women around the country and their stories rarely go viral, some right here in Cleveland like Rajah McQueen, Tyresha Little, Tonny Scriven, and Keshaun Williams and the countless others who deserve our collective efforts to help bring them home,” said Derrica Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of Black & Missing Foundation.

Black and Missing Foundation pays for billboard showcasing 3 missing Northeast Ohioans

The event culminated with the release of doves to honor the missing women and children.

“Anytime we can bring awareness to missing Black and Brown children, I think we should take the opportunity to do so. It’s unfortunate that we live in a society where they may not get the lead story in the news but we need to let them know that someone cares and we’re so grateful to NOBLE for doing that,” said Yvonne Pointer, Ohio Chapter Lead for Voices of Black Mothers United.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

‘A State of Emergency: Missing, Murdered and Unaccounted for Women of Color’ memorial
Kent Ohio Police
Kent man arrested after he shoots intruder with stolen gun, police say
I-90 CrashI-90 Crash westbound closed
I-90 West in Lake County reopens after 2 car crash
Breneisha Lightfoot
Bedford Police: Boyfriend charged with murder of missing woman