Portage County motorcycle crash kills 44-year-old rider, troopers say

Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 44-year-old motorcyclist died Friday night following a crash involving another vehicle in Portage County.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 9 p.m. on SR-82 in Windham Township.

OSHP said troopers were responding to a minor, unrelated crash at the time of the fatal crash.

OSHP said a Toyota Highlander, driven by a 32-year-old Garrettsville woman, backed out of a driveway onto SR-82.

Troopers said once the Highlander became established on the road the motorcycle, a Kawasaki Ninja, struck the car.

The rider, identified as 44-year-old Joshua Cottrill, of Windham, became disengaged from the motorcycle as a result of the crash.

OSHP confirmed troopers pronounced Cottrill dead at the scene.

Troopers said the occupants of the Highlander, two adults and three juveniles, were uninjured.

Troopers said Cottrill was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and the cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

