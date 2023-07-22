2 Strong 4 Bullies
Westlake store owner faces nuisance complaint, accused of selling nicotine, THC to kids

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Westlake store owner who’s been arrested twice and accused of illegally selling vapes, nicotine, and THC to kids, could also have his smoke shop and convenience store declared a nuisance.

On Thursday, Westlake’s Law Director filed a civil complaint with the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas to have the store declared a nuisance and shut down, pending a court hearing on the matter.

Westlake Police Captain Jerry Vogel tells 19 News that since September of 2022, authorities have been inundated with complaints about the convenience store and smoke shop, Magic Flash, located at 26912 Center Ridge Road in Westlake. Parents from communities around the region have alleged the store’s owner, Khaled Mohamad Askar has been illegally selling nicotine and other products to underage kids.

“We’ve made traffic details of cars leaving that area with kids in it and stopped them and we’ve taken vapes and THC and other nicotine products they shouldn’t have. Interviewing the kids we found out that they just brought the products at Magic Flash and were not carded,” Captain Vogel said.

In a police bodycam video obtained by 19 News, Askar, the owner of the store is arrested outside of Magic Flash as a Westlake Police officer tells him, “You know we’re getting complaints again right? We warned you man.”

19 News paid a visit to the store on Friday to try and talk to the owner, but the store at that time was closed, and the name of the business had already been removed from the awning.

A court summons about the nuisance complaint has been sent to the owner of the business, as well as the owner of the property.

Captain Jerry Vogel with Westlake Police says the investigation will show tobacco products and other items were ordered in some cases on SNAPCHAT and other internet sites like TELEGRAPH from Magic Flash, and the items were allegedly picked up by juveniles who then went to the store.

A raid at the store by police led to the discovery of eight sealed baggies of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

19 News was unable to reach Khaled Askar, the Owner of Magic Flash for comment.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

