2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

18-year-old dies in Ashtabula County motorcycle accident

(AP)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Williamsfield Township male died after his motorcycle rear-ended a minivan Saturday afternoon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the accident happened at 2:43 p.m. on U.S. 322 near mile post 23 in Williamsfield Township.

According to troopers, Dale Dehn was speeding westbound on U.S. 322 when he passed a mail carrier vehicle delivering mail.

Dehn then crashed his motorcycle into a Dodge Grand Caravan and was thrown from the bike, said troopers.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A seven-year-old child in the minivan was also injured and taken by medical helicopter to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

Troopers said the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Darchun Burks
Cleveland Heights woman charged for attempted arson at Enterprise that fired her for stealing a car (BODYCAM)
Bodycam released from incident at Enterprise
Bodycam released after ramming rampage
Despite warning from Ohio State Highway Patrol, Circleville police release dog on unarmed truck driver
Breneisha Lightfoot
Bedford boyfriend accused of killing girlfriend to face judge