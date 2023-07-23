18-year-old dies in Ashtabula County motorcycle accident

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Williamsfield Township male died after his motorcycle rear-ended a minivan Saturday afternoon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the accident happened at 2:43 p.m. on U.S. 322 near mile post 23 in Williamsfield Township.

According to troopers, Dale Dehn was speeding westbound on U.S. 322 when he passed a mail carrier vehicle delivering mail.

Dehn then crashed his motorcycle into a Dodge Grand Caravan and was thrown from the bike, said troopers.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A seven-year-old child in the minivan was also injured and taken by medical helicopter to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

Troopers said the accident remains under investigation.

