Bedford boyfriend accused of killing girlfriend to face judge

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Bedford man accused of killing his 26-year-old girlfriend is scheduled to appear in Bedford Municipal Court Monday morning.

Bedford police arrested Michael Roarty-Nugent on Friday, July 21. He is charged with murder.

Breneisha Lightfoot was reported missing by family members on Tuesday, July 18.

Bedford police said when they went to her Colony Club apartment, they found “evidence indicating someone may have been seriously injured there.”

Lightfoot’s body was discovered Friday, July 21 in the area of E. 64th Street and Francis Avenue in the city’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said Lightfoot’s body was found in a wooded area.

Michael Roarty-Nugent
Michael Roarty-Nugent((Source: Bedford police))

Her cause of death has not been disclosed at this point.

