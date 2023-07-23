2 Strong 4 Bullies
Court hearing for 2 men accused in the mass shooting in Cleveland’s Warehouse District

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The two men indicted on multiple counts in connection with the shooting of nine people in Cleveland’s Warehouse District on July 9 are scheduled to be arraigned in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday.

The accused shooter, Jaylon Jennings, 25, was indicted on nine counts of attempted murder, 18 counts of felonious assault, two counts of having weapons under disability, one count of grand theft, and one count of receiving stolen property.

Jaylon Jennings
Jaylon Jennings((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Kevin Del Valle-Salaman, 24, is accused of driving Jennings from the crime scene and not calling police. The weapon Jennings allegedly used was in the trunk of Del Valle-Salaman’s car, said police.

Del Valle-Salaman was indicted on nine counts of attempted murder, 18 counts of felonious assault, and one count of obstructing justice.

“Guns are destroying this community one shot at a time. People in this county should be able to pump gas or enjoy a night out without the fear of being shot,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “The idiot who fired into the crowd on West 6th Street will answer for his actions, so must everyone else who is pointing guns at innocent people.”

The mass shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. July 9 in the 1200 block of W. 6th Street.

Cleveland police previously released body camera video from the officers first on the scene.

All nine victims were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment. Their names and conditions have not been released.

Cleveland Police: 9 victims in Sunday's mass shooting
Cleveland Police: 9 victims in Sunday's mass shooting(Source: WOIO)

According to Jennings’ arrest warrant, he saw several of the victims inside Rumor Bar & Lounge and “purposely attempted to cause the death of nine individuals by intentionally retrieving a firearm.”

Cleveland police said Jennings got the weapon from the trunk of Del Valle-Salaman’s car parked in a lot on W. 6th Street.

After getting the gun, Jennings allegedly did “approach his victims firing shots in their direction”, according to the arrest warrant.

Jennings was arrested July 11 at a home in the 2900 block of Toledo Ave. in Lorain.

Del Valle-Salaman was arrested in Lorain on July 11.

Both men have pleaded not guilty and remain locked up in the Cuyahoga County Jail.

The bond for Jennings was set at $9 million and the bond for Del Valle-Salaman was set at $5 million.

