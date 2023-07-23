2 Strong 4 Bullies
Despite warning from Ohio State Highway Patrol, Circleville police release dog on unarmed truck driver

By Jim Nelson
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol released body camera footage showing the moment a Circleville police K9 was unleashed on a surrendering truck driver after a pursuit.

In the video, released on Friday, troopers are clearly heard warning the local officers.

“Don’t release the dog! Do not release the dog with his hands up,” the trooper said repeatedly before the K9 handler let the dog go, appearing to order it to charge the man.

“Get the dog off of him! Get the dog!” troopers yelled.

The video shows a trooper putting her hands over her mouth as she reacts to the situation.

Troopers said the incident happened on July 4.

According to troopers, the truck driver, Jadarrius Rose, 23, led officers on a chase after Rose failed to stop for an inspection.

A Motor Carrier Enforcement inspector in a marked cruiser tried to pull over Rose on U.S. 35 in Jackson County, because his truck was missing a left rear mud flap, said troopers.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles joined the lengthy chase and stop sticks were successfully deployed, said troopers.

Rose then stopped his truck and exited the vehicle with his hands up, said troopers.

“As troopers were attempting to gain compliance by providing verbal commands to the suspect, the Circleville Police Department deployed their canine, which resulted in the suspect being bitten by the canine,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Ryan E. Purpura.

Rose was given first aid at the scene by first responders before being transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Troopers said the incident remains under investigation and no further details are being released at this time.

