‘It was a mess’: 2 arrested after several fights break out in Put-in-Bay

Put-in-Bay police officers called in additional resources when multiple fights started breaking...
Put-in-Bay police officers called in additional resources when multiple fights started breaking out on the island.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Fights and unruly crowds in Put-in-Bay on Saturday night ended with two people arrested and a large police presence on the island, officials tell 13 Action News.

Put-in-Bay police officers called in additional resources when multiple fights started breaking out on the island. Chief James Kimble told 13 Action News on Sunday that two arrests were made when all was said and done. It’s not clear if the arrests were related directly to the fights.

“It was a mess,” Kimble said.

The Sandusky Register reports the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office assembled its SWAT team to help with manpower on the island.

Nearly five years ago to the date, police made multiple arrests during a Christmas in July event on the island. The unruly crowds led organizers to cancel the event that had lured in 35,000 visitors.

It’s unclear what led up to the fights or what charges the two people arrested face.

