Northeast Ohio Weather: Heating up for a humid week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today will feature more sun than clouds with the risk of an isolated PM storm and highs in the lower 80s.

Fair skies tonight will couple with lows in the mid-60s.

Can’t rule out an isolated storm on a mainly sunny Monday with highs in the mid-80s.

A few late-day storms may pop up on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and humid with highs around 90.

