Ohio State Highway Patrol enters nationwide ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol this week entered a nationwide contest to find out which state patrol has the best-looking cruiser.

Voting for the 10th annual contest, sponsored by the American Association of State Troopers, began July 17, according to an OSHP press release.

The OSHP chose the Chevrolet Corvette to represent Ohio in the contest.

OSHP finished in 13th place last year.

The top 13 vote-getting photos will be featured in the AAST’s wall calendar, with the top vote-getter being featured on the cover.

Voting ends on July 31 at 12 p.m.

Those who wish to vote can do so here.

