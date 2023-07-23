2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

OSHP: Wayne County crash kills motorcyclist after car fails to yield, 2 injured

Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died Saturday morning after a crash in Wayne County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials.

OSHP said the crash occurred at 10:54 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and Pres’ Vannes’ Drive in Sugar Creek Township.

Troopers said a 1995 Dodge Caravan, crossing the median from the east lanes via the Pres’ Vannes’ Drive access road, failed to observe a posted yield sign and attempted to cross onto the westside lanes.

Troopers said a 2003 Harley Davidson struck the Dodge, causing the minivan to partially overturn onto the driver’s side.

OSHP confirmed the motorcycle rider, 57-year-old Gerald Siegel, from Canton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 25-year-old woman, along with her 2-year-old passenger, were both transported to Akron Children’s Hospital.

OSHP confirmed Siegel was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The 25-year-old woman was wearing a seatbelt and the 2-year-old was properly in a car seat, troopers confirmed.

Troopers say this crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Ohio State Highway Patrol enters nationwide ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest
Ohio State Highway Patrol enters nationwide ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest
Bedford Police: Boyfriend charged with murder of missing woman
Bedford Police: Boyfriend charged with murder of missing woman
Toads invade Utah highway
Toads invade Utah Highway
Clevelanders could have a say in city spending after this November’s election
Clevelanders could have a say in city spending after this November’s election