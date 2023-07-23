OSHP: Wayne County crash kills motorcyclist after car fails to yield, 2 injured

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died Saturday morning after a crash in Wayne County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials.

OSHP said the crash occurred at 10:54 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and Pres’ Vannes’ Drive in Sugar Creek Township.

Troopers said a 1995 Dodge Caravan, crossing the median from the east lanes via the Pres’ Vannes’ Drive access road, failed to observe a posted yield sign and attempted to cross onto the westside lanes.

Troopers said a 2003 Harley Davidson struck the Dodge, causing the minivan to partially overturn onto the driver’s side.

OSHP confirmed the motorcycle rider, 57-year-old Gerald Siegel, from Canton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 25-year-old woman, along with her 2-year-old passenger, were both transported to Akron Children’s Hospital.

OSHP confirmed Siegel was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The 25-year-old woman was wearing a seatbelt and the 2-year-old was properly in a car seat, troopers confirmed.

Troopers say this crash is still under investigation.

