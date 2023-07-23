2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Tanner Bibee strikes out 8 in a combined 2-hitter as the Guardians blank Phillies 1-0

(Cleveland baseball team)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Tanner Bibee struck out eight in seven dominant innings and Amed Rosario scored on a misplayed pop-up in the sixth, sending the Cleveland Guardians to a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night.

Bibee (6-2) limited the Phillies to two hits and one walk in his second-longest start in the majors. The 24-year-old right-hander permitted one runner to get past first base in earning his fourth straight win and improving to 5-1 in interleague matchups.

Enyel De Los Santos worked the eighth and All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase completed the combined two-hitter for the Guardians, who have won four of five and sit second in the AL Central. Clase picked up his 27th save in 34 opportunities.

Cleveland scored the lone run with two outs in the sixth, when José Ramírez’s pop-up fell between second baseman Bryson Stott, center fielder Brandon Marsh and right fielder Nick Castellanos in a classic example of miscommunication.

Rosario capitalized on the mistake, racing around from first and spoiling a strong outing by Philadelphia starter Zach Wheeler (7-5). The right-hander pitched seven innings, allowing five hits while striking out eight in his first loss since May 22, against Arizona.

Edmundo Sosa doubled and Trea Turner singled for the Phillies, who lost their fourth in a row and fell two games out of the final NL wild-card spot.

Bibee held Philadelphia to one hit in the first five innings, while Cleveland had a pair of singles off Wheeler. Neither team advanced a runner past second until the top of the sixth, when Sosa was stranded on third.

A crowd of 37,937 was in attendance, marking Cleveland’s first back-to-back home sellouts since July 13-14, 2018.

DANDY DEBUT

Phillies DH Bryce Harper continues to battle a cold that has affected his speaking voice, but was otherwise fine, one day after landing in the photo pit while making a terrific catch in his debut at first base.

“Bryce said he feels great,” said manager Rob Thomson, whose voice is also raspy from the illness. “Nothing came from the tumble, so that was good news.”

Harper became the 25th player in MLB history to appear in more than 1,400 games before making his first career start in the infield Friday. He went 0 for 3 against Bibee.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Noah Song (low back strain), who has been on the injured list all season, was to make his second-to-last appearance for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday. The Rule 5 selection must be activated or offered back to the Red Sox by July 28, when his rehab assignment ends.

Guardians: RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation), RHP Cal Quantrill (right shoulder inflammation) and RHP Triston McKenzie (right elbow strain) are each rehabilitating in Cleveland. “All of them self-report that they’re doing well,” manager Terry Francona said.

UP NEXT

Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (9-6, 4.27 ERA) is scheduled to face Guardians RHP Xzavion Curry (3-0, 2.86 ERA) in the three-game series finale. Curry has made 23 relief appearances and one start this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) looks on between plays during the second half...
Cleveland Browns CB Greg Newsome II to be first in team history to wear No. 0
Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm, right, is tagged out at home plate by Cleveland Guardians...
Guardians outlast Phillies 6-5
Marquise Goodwin
Browns receivers Marquise Goodwin, Anthony Schwartz shelved for start of camp
Cleveland Guardians logo
Terry Francona: Guardians bullpen has ‘had a tough week’