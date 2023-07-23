2 Strong 4 Bullies
Trial scheduled to begin for Cleveland father charged with murder of 3-month-old son

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial for the 36-year-old Cleveland dad accused of killing his three-month-old son in 2022 is scheduled to begin Monday in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael Shaughnessy.

Man once convicted of child endangering now wanted by Cleveland police for homicide of 3-month-old son

Earnest Alexander is charged with aggravated murder, murder, endangering children, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence for the death of King Kai Alexander.

The baby died on Jan. 3, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital of “blunt force injuries,” according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

The baby’s mother, Shatika Moss, is charged with tampering with evidence and endangering children. Her trial is also expected to begin Monday.

