Trial scheduled to begin for Cleveland father charged with murder of 3-month-old son

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial for the 36-year-old Cleveland dad accused of killing his three-month-old son in 2022 is scheduled to begin Monday in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael Shaughnessy.

Earnest Alexander is charged with aggravated murder, murder, endangering children, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence for the death of King Kai Alexander.

The baby died on Jan. 3, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital of “blunt force injuries,” according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

The baby’s mother, Shatika Moss, is charged with tampering with evidence and endangering children. Her trial is also expected to begin Monday.

